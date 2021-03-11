Sonu Sood Helps A Sportsperson To 'Chehre' Teaser Out: Catch Up On Latest Bollywood News

Quick links:
Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Sonu Sood providing rifle to Jharkhand based sportsperson to Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre teaser released, many events made headlines on March 11, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.
Sonu Sood took to Twitter to respond to a Jharkhand based sportsperson’s plea by saying that he will provide her with a rifle and she should win a medal for India. Konica Layak also shared her achievements via a tweet. She has won a gold and a silver medal at the Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship-2020.
The teaser of Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming mystery movie Chehre’s teaser was dropped on March 11. The teaser begins with Annu Kapoor's voiceover who speaks about the real nature of human beings. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the teaser and also wrote in the caption. "Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai #ChehreTeaser out now. Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April".
Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a picture with a baby in Arunachal Pradesh. A netizen trolled him for not wearing a mask. He replied to the troll saying that "@mihirkalpanalath ziro has zero covid cases isliye tu geography mein fail hui tha". (Ziro has zero COVID cases. This is the reason you failed in Geography in school.'
Several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media to send Mahashivratri greetings to their fans and followers. Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Kaur and Kunal Kemmu wished their fans on this auspicious occasion. See their messages below:
Disney CEO Bob Chapek has denied rumours regarding the delay in Black Widow's release date during the company's annual shareholder meeting. He said that the movie will release on May 7 in theatres as planned before. The film also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, William Hurt, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone.
