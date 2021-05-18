Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Helps Actor Charnpreet's Father While Arranging Bed, Latter Pens Gratitude Note

Actor Sonu Sood, who is working tirelessly along with his team to serve society recently helped actor Charanpreet Singh by arranging a bed for his father.

Actor Sonu Sood, who is working tirelessly along with his team to serve society recently helped actor Charanpreet Singh by arranging a bed for his father. Charanpreet took to Twitter and shared a collage of pictures and penned a heartening note while thanking Sonu for his prompt help in saving his father. The actor informed that his father has returned home from the hospital after fighting a battle with COVID-19.

Sonu Sood helps actor Charanpreet Singh's father

The Sarbjit actor who got emotional while penning the note mentioned that he ran short of words while describing the amount of happiness he received to see his father returning home and walking on the journey of recovery. He thanked Sonu for his help and the way he arranged for a bed in the best hospital within a few hours. “By Gods Grace, my dad is back home from the hospital after fighting with COVID, I can’t even begin to explain how much your help meant to me @SonuSood Bhaji with your help I got the bed for my father in the best hospital of our state #MaxHospital , God Bless You & Your team!” he tweeted. 

Sonu who was overwhelmed by the love quickly responded and shared his desire to meet his parents someday. “Parents are very precious Red heart. I am glad that I could do my bit for your dad, someday will come and seek his blessings,” Sonu wrote. Previously, Sonu Sood issued a clarification after the District Magistrate and Collector, Ganjam, stated that his "Sonu's foundation" didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a person in need. 

In his response, Sonu has written that he "never claimed," to have "contacted the DM" in the first place. To support his claim, the actor also shared the screenshots of a Whatsapp conversation proving that he has arranged for the bed because the patient's family approached him for help. The actor further added that the DM can "double-check" with the patient's family while adding that he has sent the details to them. The 47-year-old actor is actively involved in helping those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to ANI, Sonu has kicked off the initiative to bring oxygen plants from various parts of the world, with the first such plant arriving from France in 10-12 days. The actor intends to set up four such plants in the worst-hit areas like Maharashtra and Delhi. 

