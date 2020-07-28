Sonu Sood Assures Help To Farmer' Family Affected By Bihar Floods, Says 'save Our Farmers'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront be it supporting migrants amid the ongoing pandemic or distributing grains to those who are underprivileged. Now, the actor has assured support to a family in Bihar who are suffering a terrible loss due to floods. Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood extended his support to the family.

Sonu Sood extends support to a Bihar family

An active Twitter user shared the heart-wrenching story of a farmer namely Bhola who lost his son and 2 buffaloes in floods. Stating that they were his only source of income, the Twitter user shared the plight of the family asking for a donation to rebuild their livelihood. After reading the story, Sonu responded immediately saying that he feels sorry for the loss of the family.

Assuring help, he said that buffaloes will reach their house by evening. The actor also mentioned the notion of “save farmers” in his tweet. Take a look at it here:

I am sorry for the loss 🙏



Buffaloes will reach their house by today evening so that their livelihood doesn’t suffer.



Save our farmers🇮🇳 #BiharFloods @NeetiGoel2 https://t.co/ETMJ00E6YW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2020

Previously, after looking at a viral of two girls ploughing their field, Sonu gifted them with a tractor. In an interview with a news portal, Nageswara Rao’s daughter Vennela said that they wanted to do agricultural work however, they did not have enough money to carry it forward. Their family’s plight went viral on social media and Sonu ji came to their rescue, she added. Vennela also said that her entire family thanks him from the bottom of their hearts.

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Not only this, but Sonu was also seen giving a job letter to a techie who got fired amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A fan of the actor shed light on the story of Sharda who was working as a techie in a corporation. However, due to the pandemic, she lost her job. The fan added that without giving up, Sharda started selling vegetables to support her family.

Upon listening to her story, Sonu immediately responded saying that his team has connected with her. The actor stated that his team took her interview and a job letter has already been sent to her. Have a look at his tweet here:

My official met her.



Interview done.



Job letter already sent.



Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

(Promo Image Source: Sonu Sood Instagram & PTI Facebook)

