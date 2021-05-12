Sonu Sood Helps Harbhajan Singh Get Medicine For COVID Patient, Says 'will Be Delivered'

Sonu Sood has emerged as a 'real hero' especially in these unprecedented times when the country is battling the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. He has been working tirelessly to ensure that he can help as many people as possible. The actor has been responding to people and trying to get them whatever is needed. He has also been reaching out to celebrities who post that they are in need or are trying to help someone in need by using their platform. The latest person who Sonu Sood has helped is Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who posted that he is in need of a life-saving drug for someone.

Sonu Sood reaches out to help Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh’s post stated the requirements of a patient who was suffering from the infection. The urgency of the situation was also implied by the cricketer who asked for help from anyone possible with his hand joined. The basic need was for the Remdesiver injection which is scarce in supply but can prove to be life-saving in urgent situations. Sonu Sood responded to Harbhajan Singh’s call for help and immediately responded. He asked no questions and said nothing more than what was needed would be delivered.

The Sood Foundation is doing much to help people that there are all kinds of demands doing the rounds on the internet from demanding a Bharat Ratna for Sonu Sood, to suggestions asking Sood to stand for the office of the Prime Minister. When a few reporters met Sonu Sood outside his house on Monday, May 10, 2021, and addressed the rumours of him joining politics and standing for the office of the PM, he said he had no intentions of becoming the PM and that he was better off as a common man. When asked if he would be joining politics, he said that he would not and that there was no need for him to as his brothers were standing for elections and he did not want to contest. He said that he was happy to stay behind the lines and work without getting actively involved in politics.

