Sonu Sood Honoured By Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandal For Helping Flood Victims; Shares Video

Bollywood actor turned philanthropist and social activist Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a real-life hero during the COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdown, never seems to miss any chance to hog the limelight.

This is for the second consecutive year that Sood has made his presence in the Durga Puja pandal which has been made by Kolkata's Kestopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja Committee in order to respect him for his good deeds. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into the pandal.

Sonu Sood visits Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandal

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sonu Sood dropped the video capturing the pandal's theme of helping flood victims.

He wrote, "Happy Navratri. I remember visiting Durga Pooja pandals in my college days. Waiting for hours in long queues. Today I feel humbled to see myself for the 2nd consecutive year in a Durga Pooja Pandal in Kolkata. Wish I could visit with my parents if they were still around. Miss them more today. Thank you @kestopurprafulla for such a big honour. @sujoypanigrahi.."

The Kestopur Prafulla Kanan Puja Committee made statues of the fishermen carrying fishing net with them. Furthermore, a life-sized statue has also been dedicated to the Happy New Year actor for helping the flood victims.

Expressing his gratitude, Sood said,

"I feel really overwhelmed, honoured, and humbled to receive so much love! I remember, even last year, they had made Pandals, but this time it is on a much larger scale. When people click selfies in these Pandals and tag me on social media, it makes me feel that Durga Maa has guided me in the right direction of helping people."

The actor also expressed gratitude to his parents for teaching him to "live for others". He added,

"It has been two years, and the journey still continues. I have been able to save thousands of lives and reach many souls in these two years. I want to thank Almighty and my parents, who gave me important life lessons and how important it is to live for others and believe in giving. So today, when I witness so much love, I thank God and all those people who made it possible."

Image: Instagram/@sonusood