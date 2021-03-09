Sonu Sood Honoured By Leading IAS & IPS Centre In Andhra Pradesh For His Kind Gesture

The official Instagram page of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's charity foundation dropped a new post to reveal that a leading IAS & IPS training centre in Andra Pradesh has honoured the actor for his philanthropic gesture. The picture-post, shared on March 8, sees Sonu Sood's figure on the right-hand side, while the left side of the picture is divided into two parts. On the other side of the picture, a bunch of students can be seen standing ahead of a board, which read, "Sonu Sood Department of Arts & Humanities".

The caption of the post read, "One of the most reputed IAS & IPS Training Academy in Andhra Pradesh called 'Sarat Chandra IAS Academy' honours Sonu Sood for his philanthropic gestures, names a department after him".

Andra Pradesh IAS academy honours Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood's donations for education

Interestingly, the 47-year-old actor took a pledge to extend monetary help for 250-300 "brilliant" IAS aspirants. In a statement, released on Instagram, the charity foundation had written, "Our country needs the best-trained minds to take it forward with administrative adroit. What better way, than to offer a scholarship on his mother's death anniversary". In one of the video-posts, the Dabangg actor has said that his mother's first love was education and she wanted him to keep the torch of education burning. In February 2021, the actor had further added that he successfully offered scholarships to 500+ students.

The Simmba actor not only offered help to aspiring IAS and IPS students but also took a stand for aspiring medical and engineering students. Ahead of NEET and JEE exams for batch 2020, Sood announced that he will take care of the travelling of the students appearing for the exams. As the Supreme Court had ruled that the exams cannot be rescheduled, a section of students was concerned about travelling to the centres via public transportation amid the pandemic.

List of Sonu Sood's charitable work

The list of Sonu Sood's charitable work is quite long as he has helped numerous people. The most recent entry to the list was registered on March 6, when a Bihar-based woman asked the actor to send an Agarbatti machine so that she can earn to fulfil her family's needs. Sood not only promised to fulfil her request but also asked the woman to send the first packet of it to him.

