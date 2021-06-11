Sonu Sood 'Immensely Humbled' As Fan Walks Barefoot From Hyderabad To Mumbai To Meet Him

Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood has been hailed a 'real-life hero' for his efforts in helping the ones in need and it is needless to say that he has got a number of 'superfans' in the country. To show his appreciation towards his idol, a boy from Hyderabad went to great lengths to meet the actor. Take a look at Sonu Sood's latest post to know his reaction to the boy's act.

Sonu Sood felt 'immensely humbled'

Taking to his Instagram, the 47-year-old actor posed with the boy who had walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him. In the picture, the boy can be seen holding a poster of Sonu Sood in his hands and smiling widely as he got to meet his idol. Sonu stated in the caption that he was 'immensely humbled and inspired' by this act of determination and perseverance. However, he did not recommend any of his fans to do the same.

Sonu Sood wrote, 'Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me' He continued, 'Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all'.

Fans' reaction to Sonu Sood's latest post

Several fans in the comment section called the actor a 'hero' for his work and willingness to help the poor as one fan wrote that Sonu was an inspiration to them. The comment section was also spammed with heart emojis and clapping emojis to appreciate the boy's efforts for the actor. Some fans lauded the boy who went to such lengths just to meet Sonu Sood.

A look at Sonu Sood's photos and videos

Carrying on his social work for the country, the actor recently uploaded a video talking about the importance of planting trees. In the video, he urged his fans to plant as many trees as they can to contribute to restoring the health of the world. As a treat to his fans, the actor also shared major throwback pictures from his younger days of modeling in Mumbai.

