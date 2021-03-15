Sonu Sood installs solar panels at Punjab house, says 'go solar, save electricity'

Actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work amid the ongoing pandemic has been winning him appreciation from all across. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a video while installing solar panels at his house in Punjab. Apart from installing solar panels in his house, the actor can be heard giving out "save electricity, save water" message.

Sonu Sood installs solar panels in Punjab house

The actor who hails from Moga in Punjab shared a video where he can be seen climbing on the roof of his house and installing solar panels while spreading the need to adopt the initiative to save electricity and use the natural resource as the alternative. Installing the panels with the drilling machine, the actor wrote, "It’s time for us humans to enter the “SOLAR” system • Just installed solar panels in my Punjab house #Solar #SaveEarth."



Earlier, the actor in an Instagram post pledged that he will change 10 crore lives in the next five years by providing employment opportunities. The actor mentioned that he will provide one lakh new jobs in the next few years. In the caption of the post, Sood wrote, "Naya saal, nayi ummiden aur nayi naukri ke avsar aur un avsaron ko aapke kareeb laate hue naye hum. Pravasi Rojgar ab hai Good Worker". (sic)

The Happy New Year actor recently made it to the headlines with his strong charitable initiatives to help people where he helped a shooter named Konica Layak who was unable to afford a riffle. On January 27, she shared her achievements like winning a gold and a silver medal at the Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship-2020. Due to lack of any financial aid, the shooter was forced to seek help from the actor and asked for a riffle. Sonu Sood responded to his message and stated that the rifle will reach her soon.