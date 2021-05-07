Sonu Sood Is All Set To Launch His Own 'Oxygen Drive' For People Suffering From COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India hard and actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping many people since the pandemic hit in March 2020, is once again gearing up to help a lot more people. From sending oxygen cylinders to people in need to his team driving patients to the hospital when ambulances were not available, the actor has been in the headlines with his humanitarian work. Now, he has stepped up to launch his own 'Oxygen Drive' to save more lives of people.

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, May 6, to announce his Oxygen Drive. Sood shared an edit of India's map with the flag's tri-color edited with molecules and an O 2 symbol in between and the O in his name 'SONU' was as well edited with the oxygen symbol. The bottom of the image read "On the way to serve you". Sood wrote in the caption " “OXYGEN DRIVE” on the way, let’s do this together! 🇮🇳 #o2".

The post came in right after the Dabangg actor shared in his Instagram story about sending a large number of oxygen cylinders transported from abroad to India. In the story, we could see a truck loaded with Oxygen cylinders and Sood wrote in the story "Oxygen is on your way India". In the following story adding the photos of the trucks he wrote in the story "Getting O2 for my country" and he added, "On its way.. Stay Strong". Check out the screenshots of Sonu Sood's Instagram stories-

On announcing the Oxygen Drive, Sonu Sood's fans and followers applauded the massive contribution he has been doing for the nation and to save people's lives. Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan was also among those lauding his efforts and she took comments and wrote: "Proud of you" with joining hands, Indian Flag, and superhero emoticons. One of his fans wrote "U should be The Prime Minister sir.. the country will be saved" while the other wrote "Villain in the movie but Real Life Hero".

