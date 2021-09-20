Sonu Sood Issues Statement On IT-Dept's Allegations, Says 'every Rupee For The Needy'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood broke his silence on the Income Tax Department's allegations on Monday issuing a short clarifiaction on his social media platforms. In a statement shared on Twitter, Sonu Sood remarked that 'you don't always have to tell your side of the story', and said that he had pledged himself to the service of the nation. The actor captioned the post with a Hindi couplet, which loosely translates to: "Even journey on hard roads, can seem easy. Prayers by every Indian seems to have an effect."

The actor claimed that any rupee in his foundation, which was lying unused, was awaiting its turn to reach the needy. "In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going," he said.

Sonu Sood further disclosed that he had been bust attending guests over the last 4 days but was back again in all humility to serve te citizens. "My journey continues...Jai Hind," he concluded.

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

IT Department accuses Sonu Sood of tax evasion

The Income Tax Department which conducted several search and seizure operations at various premises related to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has found 'incriminating evidence' pertaining to tax evasion to the tune of Rs 20 crore. As per a release of the Ministry of Finance, a total of 28 premises spread over Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurgaon were covered in the search operation which unearthed Sonu Sood's alleged unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans and entities.

The bogus transactions date back to June 2020 when Sonu Sood incorporated a charitable foundation for various relief work. The IT Department states that the foundation had collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from 01.04.2021 till date, out of which it had spent around Rs.1.9 crore towards various relief work. A balance of Rs. 17 crore has been found lying unutilized. Several of these donations worth Rs 2.1 crore have also been collected from foreign entities in violation of FCRA. Moreover, a recent joint venture with a real estate project, where Sonu Sood invested substantial funds, which have shown tax evasion and irregularities in the books of account.