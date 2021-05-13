Sonu Sood Lauds Specially Abled YouTuber For Donating To His Foundation, Calls Her 'hero'

Actor Sonu Sood who has been winning the hearts of all with his humanitarian work recently received a generous donation from a specially-abled girl and YouTuber from a small village Varikuntapadu in Andhra Pradesh. The actor in his post on Twitter informed that the girl Boddu Naga Lakshmi made a donation of Rs 15000 to the Sood charity Foundation which will go towards helping people amid the ongoing pandemic.

Sonu Sood hails Youtuber for her generous contribution

Praising the Youtuber for her contribution, the actor informed that Lakshmi donated her pension of five months for helping the people in need. “Boddu Naga Lakshmi A Blind girl and a YouTuber. From a small village, Varikuntapadu in Andhra Pradesh Donated 15000 Rs to @SoodFoundation & that's her pension for 5 months. For me, she's the RICHEST Indian. You don't need eyesight to see someone's pain. A True Hero,” he tweeted.

Lakshmi's generous contribution motivated many to step up and help the actor so that can continue with his relentless services of helping society. Several fans took to the comment section and enquired about ways they can help him by making small contributions in whatever way they can.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood who been given the title of ‘messiah’ by the people for helping the migrant workers last year, has arranged for the arrival of oxygen plants from countries like France. As per ANI, Sonu has kicked off the initiative to bring oxygen plants from various parts of the world, with the first such plant arriving from France in 10-12 days. The 47-year-old intends to set up four such plants in the worst-hit areas like Maharashtra and Delhi.

"We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from COVID-19," he said. "Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives".

