Sonu Sood Launches 'free Graduation Courses' Across Streams To 'empower The Youth'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who is known to serve society with his humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic, has recently started another initiative for the needy people. The actor who has been entitled with ‘real hero’ ‘Messiah’ by the people, has been running errands to extend his hands of help to the needy people. Sonu took Instagram and informed about launching free graduation courses across various streams.

Sonu Sood launches new education program for students

Looking at the miseries of the people amid the ongoing pandemic, the actor initiated free graduation courses for the students so that they can shine and do well in their future despite all odds. "Happy to launch FREE GRADUATION COURSES across streams. Let's EMPOWER the youth of INDIA. @ucoekaman @vvucmalad @lordsuniversalcollegegoregaon Details on soodcharityfoundation.org @Sood_Charity_Foundation,” he wrote.

Sonu Sood has been doing everything to9 support the students and children when it comes to their education. Previously the actor announced a new initiative ‘Sankalp’ which aims to provide free education to the aspirants. The new initiative is an invaluable and indispensable law education to the budding lawyers who see their future in the particular field. To fulfill the dreams of millions of those joining National Law Universities (NLUs), Sood Charity Foundation in association with Prof. Rajesh (Founder & Director VPROV), is proud to launch SANKALP. A FREE LAW ENTRANCE COACHING program that will bolster student's dream of attaining professional legal education. According to the Sood Charity Foundation website, students from EWS will be given free CLAT, AILET, and other law entrance exams training. Students from the 11th, 12th standard and those who have completed the 12th standard this year can apply.

Meanwhile, looking at the philanthropic work done by the actor amid the pandemic in the last year, he has been chosen as the Indian brand ambassador of the Special Olympics World Winter Games be held in Russia next year. The Simmba actor had also shared his excitement for the same and added that he would be accompanying India’s contingent to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2022.

IMAGE: PTI/SONUSOOD/Instagram