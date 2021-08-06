Sonu Sood Launches New Initiative To Build India's First Rural Travel Agent Network

Known for his philanthropic initiatives, Sonu Sood has now taken a step towards extending his support to small businesses in the travel sector. Apart from working in the Bollywood industry, the actor has also played a number of roles in Telugu films. He has not only helped migrant workers reach their homes safely but has also provided aid to those infected with the virus contagion. Sood took to Twitter on Friday to make an announcement that he has launched his travel union and an app that will change the face of rural travel.

Tagging the Travel Union and urging individuals to download the app, Sonu Sood captioned his Twitter post, "Let's change the future of the travel industry with @Travelunion_TU Join me today in building India's first rural travel agent network. Download the free app today and open the way to a successful tomorrow!"

Let's change the future of the travel industry with @Travelunion_TU

Join me today in building India's first rural travel agent network.

Download the free app today and open the way to a successful tomorrow!https://t.co/ATeT965HjT#SupportSmallBusiness#SonuSood#zeroinvestment pic.twitter.com/fAXiv5DZfH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 6, 2021

All about Sonu Sood’s travel union initiative

The humanitarian has been lending a helping hand to those in need since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Through his next initiative, Sood plans to empower and support small businesses in the travel industry. His work will mainly revolve around businesses in Rural parts of the country.

Sonu Sood has always taken the extra step to support small businesses and urges his followers to do so too. He took to Instagram a few days ago and uploaded a video of himself interacting with a man who runs a small juice centre. In the video, Sood made a sweet-lime juice for himself and urged viewers to lend their support to small businesses. He wrote, "Small businesses the backbone of our country #supportsmallbusiness #support."

As a number of small businesses shut down owing to the COVID pandemic, Sood takes every opportunity to urge others to support these businesses. Sood also uploaded a video on Instagram, where he turned into a vendor selling bread and eggs on a bicycle. He mentioned in the video that it does not matter that malls are closed, as these small businesses are open and looking for a business. Sood named his unique venture "Sonu Sood Ki Supermarket." He captioned the video, "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness."





Picture Credits: Sonu_Sood-Instagram

