Sonu Sood Launches New Toll Free Number With Free Doctor Consultations & COVID Tests

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently launched a new initiative to help the people who have been suffering amidst the COVID-19 second wave. He posted details of the new service his foundation, Sood Charity Foundation, has been providing through an informative digital pamphlet. The actor has started a free COVID helpline where people can avail free doctor consultation by simply calling up the toll-free number mentioned. Sonu Sood has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for his new initiative as fans have flooded the comments section with compliments.

Sonu Sood launches a toll-free number for consultation

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to shed some light on his new initiative to help the people who have been infected by the COVID-19 virus. In the poster shared, the actor has mentioned that his team will now be providing free doctor consultation for COVID patients through a new toll-free helpline number. He has collaborated with HealWell24 to create a doctor-patient network that will be available to serve the people without charging any fees.

Sonu Sood has also started a COVID-19 testing service in collaboration with Krisnaa Diagnostics. In this system, the team arrives at the patient’s resident to collect the sample for a COVID-19 swab test. The poster also mentions that the service is available through WhatsApp which makes it convenient and safe. In the Instagram poster, an image of Sonu Sood has been used while mentioning that people will now receive help while being in the comfort of their homes.

In the caption for the post, Sonu Sood has mentioned that the people experiencing symptoms and discomfort can now take rest at home as he and his team will bring the COVID test to the patient’s doorstep. Have a look at the COVID help post on Sonu Sood’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented the efforts taken by the actor, yet again, in times of need. Most people have used a series of emoticons to honour the actor and his willingness to help. The actor had also been in the news previously, for his initiatives to help migrant workers, small business owners, underprivileged students, and various other people, amidst the pandemic. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

