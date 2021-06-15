Sonu Sood Left Speechless After Fan Tattoos Actor's Name On His Hand, Shares Video

Actor Sonu Sood was left completely speechless as he came across a video of a fan tattooing the actor's name on his arm. The actor seemed completely stunned by the gesture as it was revealed that the fan tattooed Sonu Sood’s full name on his arm and revealed it through a video shared on Instagram. The actor shared the reel clip on his story and said that he has no words as he remained stunned by the gesture. The amazing artwork done by the tattoo artist was loved by the actor who also commented on the post.

Sonu Sood says 'No words' as fan makes tattoo in actor's name

The artists shared the work on Instagram through a reel video where they can be seen revealing the tattoo. As the cloth continues to wipe off, the name “Sonu Sood” can be seen clearly tattooed on the arm of the fan. As the video proceeds forward, the fan poses with his new tattoo and captions the image as "Real Hero". Upon sharing the post the artist also writes a caption where he begins by calling Sonu a "Real Golden Hero". He then writes that Sonu changed his life for good through his countless good deeds. The actor came across the reel and seemed touched by the gesture. He commented on the reel by writing “No Words' in the caption. He also added a heart emoji to express how touched he was by the gesture.

Sonu Sood himself shared the reel on his story and wrote that he doesn't deserve it. He further ended the caption by saying that he is humbled by that gesture of the fan. Sonu Sood is known to share several such reels and posts that fans have dedicated to him. The actor often shares it on his timeline and expresses his gratitude towards the love he has been receiving from fans all over India. In another story, Sonu shared a reel of a fan who created a portrait painting of the actor. Impressed by his artwork, Sonu shared the reel on his story and expressed his gratitude towards the artist's work.

Image: Sonu Sood Instagram

