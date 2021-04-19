Sonu Sood Manages To Provide Help To COVID-19 Patients While Combating The Virus Himself

Indian actor Sonu Sood, who won millions of hearts by saving and helping millions of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. However, the virus could not keep him away from helping people. During his time in self-quarantine, Sonu continues to help people by contacting them through social media. Here's how Sonu Sood is providing help to people in critical conditions while combating the virus himself.

Sonu Sood helps people while fighting COVID-19 himself

Sonu Sood's Twitter handle is usually filled with urges for help from people in problems around the country. The actor has been continuously reaching out to people even after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 17, 2021. He is providing help to those who are in critical condition and cannot find help.

Sonu Sood recently replied to a person who could not find a hospital bed in Gurgaon. The Twitter user who reached out to Sonu Sood for help needed a hospital bed in Gurgaon. He wrote in his tweet that his father's lungs are 75% affected with infection due to COVID-19. The Happy New Year actor replied to the user's tweet and wrote 'In next 30 minutes your dad will get the bed. Wishing him a speedy recovery.'

In next 30 minutes your dad will get the bed.

Wishing him a speedy recovery.@IlaajIndia @SoodFoundation https://t.co/AerXGf5aH9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 19, 2021

Sonu helped another 26-year-old patient who was in urgent need of a ventilator and bed in the hospital. The patient's oxygen level dropped to 56 and her CT score was 14/25. Sonu Sood immediately responded to the user and said she would get an ICU bed and an ambulance in the next 30 minutes. He also confirmed that the patient has been shifted to the hospital through his Instagram story.

Sonu Sood's COVID-19 announcement

Sonu Sood's COVID-19 report came on April 17, 2021, as the actor took to his social media handles to announce the news. He penned a letter to his followers and titled it 'COVID- POSITIVE MOOD & AND SPIRIT- SUPER POSITIVE'. He then informed his followers that he has tested positive on April 17 morning. He further said he has already quarantined himself and is taking utmost care. He then comforted his fans saying "But don't worry, this gives me ample of time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you.'

