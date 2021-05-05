Sonu Sood Meets People Outside His Residence Seeking Help, Says "I Am With You"

While the entire nation has been adversely affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has been working round the clock in order to help people by arranging hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma and other medical essentials for them. Not so long ago, the Simmba actor had shared a video of the speed at which he was getting requests from people across the country for patients battling with COVID-19.

Now, on Wednesday, paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of netizens flocking outside Sonu Sood's residence in Mumbai to seek help during the current unprecedented times of the coronavirus scare in the country.

Sonu Sood consoles relatives of COVID-19 patients gathered outside his residence

In the viral video shared by Viral Bhayani on May 5, 2021, Sonu Sood could be seen consoling a group of people who had flocked outside his building to seek help. In the video, the 47-year-old addressed the crowd and asked whether all of them were doing fine. Upon having a discussion with them, Sonu could be heard saying, "Kisiko Koi Bhi Takleef Aaye to Batadijiyega. Main Khada Hoon Aapke Sath. (If any one of you needs any kind of help, feel free to reach out. I am standing by your side)". Posting the video on Instagram, Viral wrote:

People gather outside @sonu_sood residence in huge numbers for help during #Covid times.

With the rapid increase in the number of individuals falling prey to coronavirus lately, Sonu Sood has been actively working on trying to save as many lives as possible and has also been urging netizens to extend their support to the ones in need. A couple of days ago, he also posted a video of himself requesting the central government to look after the education of those kids who've lost their parents to COVID-19. Take a look:

