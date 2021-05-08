Sonu Sood mourns demise of 25-year-old girl he got airlifted, says 'wish I could save her'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who a couple of days back had helped a 25-year-old woman get airlifted to Hyderabad, informed about her demise. Feeling completely shattered for unable to help the girl in her recovery, the actor wrote that she battled for her life for a month and then gave up.

Sonu Sood mourns demise of patient he got airlifted

Condoling the death of the girl and sending his prayers to the family to overcome the tragic loss, Sonu wrote, “Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night. She battled for her life on an ECMO machine for a month. My heart goes out to the family members and everyone who prayed for her. Wish I could save her. Life is so unfair.”

Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night.She battled for her life on an ECMO machine for a month. My heart goes out to the family members and everyone who prayed for her.Wish I could save her. Life is so unfair 💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 8, 2021

Bharti had lost almost 85-90 per cent of her lungs due to a deadly virus. After reaching out for help to the actor, he immediately arranged medical aid and got her shifted to Wockhardt hospital, Nagpur for her treatment. The doctors had said that she needed a lung transplant or some special treatment which was only possible in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad. Sonu then got in touch with the doctors at Apollo Hospitals and came to know that there is a special treatment called ECMO in which artificial pumping of blood happens to the body so as to take the pressure away from the lungs. Since the entire setup for the treatment was available in Hyderabad, the actor had managed things and got her airlifted for the treatment.

Meanwhile, apart from Bharti, the actor also got another critically ill patient airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad in the same hospital. Sonu Sood who has been helping several needy people amid the ongoing pandemic with healthcare facilities, employment, and more, is set to launch his own 'Oxygen Drive' to save more loves. He shared the news ON Instagram and wrote, “OXYGEN DRIVE” on the way, let’s do this together! #o2.”

(Image credit: SONU_SOOD/ Instagram/ PTI)

