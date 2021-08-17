Sonu Sood 'moved' By Mountaineer Uma Singh Who Dedicated His Victory To Actor

Sonu Sood, amidst the pandemic, helped several people that were affected by the virus. Sood gained popularity for philanthropic work over the last year. Recently, a mountaineer named Uma Singh gave a heartfelt tribute to the actor. Sood in response said that was moved by Uma Singh's gesture.

Mountaineer dedicates his win to Sonu Sood

As per ANI, Uma Singh conquered Africa's tallest peak Mt. Kilimanjaro on a cycle and dedicated his win to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Uma Singh in a statement said, "For the first time in my life I have met a real-life hero and I want to do something for him. He stood up for our country in difficult circumstances, regardless of his own life. You are the real hero of our country, Sonu Sood sir, and the elder brother to everyone in India."

Sonu Sood was touched by the mountaineer's gesture and said Singh was an inspiration for the youth. Sood said, "I feel so proud of Uma that he went ahead to achieve something so difficult. It is his hard work and determination that helped him to attain this feat. I feel so moved by his gesture and his words. He is an inspiration for our youth. Such determination at such a young age shows that if our Indian youth fix their hearts at doing something, they will achieve it by all means possible. Congratulations Uma and thank you for your kind words."

On the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in the historical action drama Prithviraj. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. It features Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut by playing his beloved wife Sanyogita. He will next be seen in the Tamil action movie Thamezharasan. The movie will also feature Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan. Sood is also set to feature in the action movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. Sonu Sood was also recently seen in the music video of Sath Kya Nibhaoge.

Image: PTI

