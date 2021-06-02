Sonu Sood On Losing 25-year-old To COVID: 'Never Had Guts To Speak To His Parents'

Amid the ongoing pandemic, actor, and philanthropist Sonu Sood is doing everything possible to extend his help to the poor and needy. Starting from arranging healthcare facilities like beds, oxygen cylinders to giving employment opportunities, the actor has set an example for the modern youth. On his journey to save the lives of millions, the actor took to Twitter and lamented upon the demise of a 25-year-old boy who lost his battle to COVID-19.

Sonu Sood expresses grief over a boy's death due to COVID

Sonu shared his ‘disappointment and helplessness’ with fans and mentioned that ‘despite minimal chances of survival’ the boy fought bravely but could not win the battle against the deadly virus. Sonu confessed that he would take his health updates from the doctor on a regular basis, yet he feels disheartened for not being able to save his life. “A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor every day with hope. Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what ..was coming. When u lose someone, u wish u could save someone."

A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor everyday with hope.Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

..was coming. When u lose someone, u wish u could save someone.

Another 29 year young bodybuider whom we saved is now critical in a hospital in telangana.Spoke to the inconsolable sister for 20 mins and gave her hope. Feel very sad to see so much of sorrow around. God be kind🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

Apart from this, Sonu also updated about the health of a bodybuilder who is fighting for life. He wrote, "Another 29-year young bodybuilder whom we saved is now critical in a hospital in Telangana. Spoke to the inconsolable sister for 20 mins and gave her hope. Feel very sad to see so much sorrow around. God be kind." Sonu's fans were quick to post messages to cheer him up. "Sir you did your best...you lose one life, but you save millions. Think of the positive view...We love you, sir," wrote one. Another one commented, "Sir you are doing great help to the needy. The rest depends on Bhagwan. Nothing can happen without his wish." One also tweeted, "Sir whatever you are doing for all of us is great. May God bless you. You really are a real hero."

Meanwhile, the Dabangg actor is all set to install oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh. News of Sonu ordering oxygen plants from numerous countries had surfaced a few days ago and numerous states are set to benefit from it. The first set is to be in Andhra Pradesh, first at Kurnool Government Hospital, after which another oxygen plant will be set up at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore. Sonu has already procured permission from the municipal commissioner, collector, and other relevant authorities to set up the plants.

