Sonu Sood On Offline Exams To Katrina Kaif's Pics From Quarantine Period: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Sonu Sood raising concerns over offline exams to Katrina Kaif uploading pictures from her quarantine period, many events made headlines on April 12, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Sonu Sood’s concerns over offline exams 

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter to raise concerns over the scheduled offline exams amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. He said that offline exams are not feasible currently as the country is recording record COVID cases every day. He also suggested that an internal assessment should be set up to support the students. He further deemed the scheduling of exams during this time as ‘unfair’ to the students. Raveena Tandon also came out in support of the students. 

Katrina Kaif’s pictures from her quarantine period 

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her quarantine period as she recovers from COVID-19. The Baar Baar Dekho actor has worn a white tee shirt in the photos and has left her hair open. She captioned the post by writing, Time and patience’. 

Akshay Kumar discharged from the hospital 

Akshay Kumar has been discharged from the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share a Simpson digital art of them to inform her fans about the same. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell”. 

Elli AvrRam flies to Sweden to surprise her mother on her birthday

Elli AvrRam has jetted off to Sweden to meet her family after two years. She took to Instagram to share a video of self-testing herself if she has contracted the coronavirus or not. In the caption of the post, she wrote that it is not mandatory to test oneself in Sweden but she is going to do it as she is meeting her family and grandmother. 

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan honoured at BAFTAS 

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were honoured at the 74th British Academy Film Awards. These late Bollywood stalwarts were honoured in the Memorium segment of the awards. The BAFTS were conducted virtually from the Royal Albert Hal, London, on April 11. 

