Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be reuniting with his Singh Is King co-star Akshay Kumar for the forthcoming highly-anticipated film Samrat Prithviraj. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen stepping into the shoes of the warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan, whereas, Sonu Sood will be essaying the role of Chand Bardai.

Samrat Prithviraj is slated to hit the big screens on June 3. As the release date of the movie is inching closer, there is a massive buzz surrounding the project. Recently, Sonu Sood opened up about sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar once again for the period drama film.

Sonu Sood opens up on his working experience with Akshay Kumar

Sonu Sood will be seen playing the role of a court poet in Samrat Prithviraj. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about his working experience with Akshay Kumar. Upon being asked about collaborating once again for the historical film, the R... Rajkumar actor said-

“You know, we have done Singh is Kinng which was a huge hit, and then Entertainment, and there is a certain chemistry that I share with him”.

Talking about his comfort level with Akshay and the onscreen bond between Akshay's character and his character, Sonu Sood further added-

“You know, this comfort level we have as actors, as individuals. In Samrat Prithviraj also, Samrat Prithviraj and Chand Bardai were best of friends. They grew up together and they had a strong bonding together. So somewhere, it was easy for us to create because we know each other for many years and especially when you are doing a historical film, many things are easy because you live in that era, the costumes, and the language”.

More about Samrat Prithviraj

After facing opposition from Shree Rajput Karni Sena for hurting the sentiments of the Rajput community, the makers of the film recently changed the title of the film from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film marks Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut as she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. Apart from them, the film will also see Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram@sonu_sood