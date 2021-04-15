Sonu Sood Pedals 25 Km To Reach 'Acharya' Sets In Hyderabad, Dedicates It To Students

Actor Sonu Sood who is garnering popularity all across the globe for his humanitarian work, recently shared major fitness goals while pedaling 25 km to reach his film sets in Hyderabad. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video that showed him making most of the pleasant weather of Hyderabad while riding a bicycle to the sets of Acharya from Kokapet. The actor can be seen wearing a sleeveless blue jersey with black pair of shorts and covering his mouth with a mask while adhering to the safety norms.

Sonu Sood pedals 25 km to shooting sets

The actor who will be seen playing the antagonist in the film starring megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela and his son Ram Charan was seen riding on the streets while urging people to follow the simple routine to maintain a healthy body. The video showed people clicking pictures of the actor while waving at him and acknowledging his work. There were even some who even peeped out of their car windows and shouted out his name to draw his attention. But, the actor was quite focused and just waved at his fans and pedaled his way out. While captioning the video, the Happy New Year actor dedicated it to the students whom he supported recently while raising his voice against offline examination.

Sonu Sood had earlier shared a video on Twitter where he shared his concerns over offline board exams amid a rise in COVID-19 cases daily. The actor stressed exploring a different method of examination. The Dabangg actor raised his concerns amid the second wave of coronavirus infection and mentioned that it is "unfair to students". “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 (sic)” he tweeted. He asserted on adopting alternate methods, such as "internal assessments", that will support the students. Meanwhile, Acharya is a Telugu action drama, starring Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal in key roles, besides Sonu Sood and Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 19.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)