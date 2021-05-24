Sonu Sood Pens Emotional Message Over Not Being Able To Save Patients: 'I Feel Helpless'

Sonu Sood has been one of the most pro-active film celebrities who have been helping the people in need during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. The actor has been vocal in sharing SOS calls on social media and has received appreciation for his work by several netizens. He has recently sent an emotional message on Twitter, where he addressed the people who have lost their lives despite receiving help from him. He talked about how the experience has affected him, and how that has left him feeling “helpless”.

Sonu Sood on feeling “helpless” after losing patients

The actor began by talking about how the loss of life of a patient that one has been trying to save feels like losing a loved one. He then revealed that a few of the patients that he has been trying to save have passed away which has negatively affected him. Sonu also added that it has been “hard” to face the families of the deceased, having promised to “save” them from the deadly virus. He also said that the families that he has kept in touch with “10 times a day” will “lose touch forever”.

Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless.💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 23, 2021

Sonu concluded his emotional message by saying that he feels “helpless”. Many netizens shared their condolences in their replies, praying for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. Several netizens also penned a few heartfelt words of solidarity for the actor, writing that while it is “heart-breaking” to see the loss, he has made a strong effort to help others. Some of them even praised him for saving “thousands of families” and told him to “sleep well” for having helped them. Many people also sent him further SOS calls in their replies.

Sonu Sood has established himself as one of the versatile actors in Bollywood, having starred in long list of hit films during his career. Some of his popular ones include Jodhaa Akbar, Singh Is Kinng, Dabangg and many more. He has also worked in quite a few regional Indian films in the past. He will be next seen in the highly awaited periodical drama Prithviraj.

