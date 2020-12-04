Sonu Sood Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Wife, Says 'love You Loads For Everything'

Actor Sonu Sood recently penned adorable birthday wishes for his wife Sonali while thanking her for her support. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his wife whole reminiscing their journey to Mumbai and facing several ups and downs in life.

Sonu Sood's birthday wishes for wife Sonali

In the picture, the couple can be seen striking a romantic pose. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Many happy returns of the day Sonu. Thank you for always being my pillar of support. Today whatever we have achieved together was not possible without you. Our journey from Nagpur to Mumbai will always be the most special journey of my life. Love you loads for everything that you brought in my life and made it so special.”

Sonu Sood had gotten married on September 25, 1996, way before entering the glamour world. Sonu and his wife, Sonali's love story is the classic tale of 'two states' as Sonu Sood belongs from a Punjabi household, while his wife, Sonali is a Telugu! According to Bollywood Shaadi, the Jappy New Year actor had met his wife, Sonali during his engineering days in Nagpur. Shortly after, the couple had started dating. Sonali was pursuing MBA from Nagpur. After a short period of courtship, the couple had tied a knot on September 25, 1996. So, way before entering films and modeling, Sonu was already a married man. The couple is proud parents of two sons Eshaan and Ayaan.

Meanwhile, the actor is making up for the headlines for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic. From helping migrants travel to their hometown to extending financial aid by handling their medical expenses and looking after their employment, the actor has won hearts with his philanthropic work.

Earlier, acknowledging his work an educational institute in Andhra Pradesh named their Arts and Humanities department after him, after his philanthropic gestures towards students during the pandemic-induced lockdown. One of the most reputed IAS & IPS training academy called “Sarat Chandra IAS Academy” has named a department after the actor. Sood wrote, "Wish my mom was there to see this."

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

