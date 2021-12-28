Sonu Sood Pens Strong Note On What's Real Politics & What's Not; Fans Ask Him To Join

Sonu Sood has been one of the heroes of the COVID-19 era, extending help to the needy and people affected by the pandemic. Apart from his tweets replying to those asking him for help, the actor is also known to share inspirational quotes, as well as cryptic messages on contemporary issues on social media.

The actor has been linked to a political venture ever since his philanthropic initiatives became a talking point in the nation. And the Dabangg star has denied it time and again. However, he shared what politics is and what it's not in one of his latest statements.

Sonu Sood's strong statement on politics

Sonu Sood's latest tweet mentioned that politics was about bringing prosperity for the citizens, and that anything apart from it, was 'politics' in its infamous interpretation.

His tweet read, "Rajniti wo jo sirf aur sirf pagati ki baat kare, rajniti wo sirf jo gareeb ko ameer banane ki baat kare, rajiniti wo berozgaar ko rozgaar dene ki baat kare, jo iske alava baat kare toh samajh lena ki aap rajniti kar rahe hai (Politics is only what talks about progress, politics is only what talks about uplifting the poor, politics is only what talks about giving employment to the unemployed, anything that talks other than these, then understand that the person is doing politics)."

राजनीति वो जो सिर्फ और सिर्फ प्रगति की बात करे

राजनीति वो जो सिर्फ़ गरीब को अमीर बनाने की बात करे ।

राजनीति वो जो बेरोजगार को रोज़गार दिलाने की बात करे।

जो इसके इलावा बात करें तो समझ लेना आपके साथ राजनीति कर गए ।



जय हिंद 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 28, 2021

While some fans were impressed with his words, and said 'wow', 'absolutely right' to his tweet, others, however, linked it to his politics venture. One commented that it was a hint that the actor would politics soon.

Another felt that the politics that he spoke of in the tweet was not seen anymore and urged Sonu to join politics. Another felt that India could once again become a 'sone ki chidiya' (golden bird) like before.

Sonu Sood's sister to enter politics

Meanwhile, while Sonu might not be entering politics, his sister, Malvika Sood Sacher, will be contesting in the Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled for next year. Sonu had made the announcement in a press conference in Moga, where he was born and brought up, last month. However, they did not share which party she would contest for, or if she will stand as an independent candidate.