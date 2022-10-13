Sonu Sood Pens Touching Note On His Mother's Death Anniversary; 'You'll Always Be With Me'

Sonu Sood shared a heartfelt post on his mother's 15th death anniversary today, October 13, mentioning that his life would never be the same without her. The Dabangg hitmaker shared his mother's throwback picture on social media and noted that the day of her demise altered things forever for him. Sonu received immense support from fans who asked the actor to stay strong.

Sonu Sood marks the 15th death anniversary of his mother]

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, October 13, the star shared a glimpse of her mother's picture decked in a photo frame. In the caption, he wrote, "13.10.2007 The day when my life changed for ever You will always be with me maa." Take a look.

13.10.2007

The day when my life changed for ever💔

You will always be with me maa. pic.twitter.com/yRkEe6iMoC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 13, 2022

Reacting to his post, fans dropped comments like, "Sir you are great Ap Etne logo ki help krte hain I love you sir (you help so many people)," "She and we are all proud of you," "mom is the best gift by God," among other things.

Sonu often dedicates special posts to his late mother on her birth and death anniversaries among other occasions. Marking her birthday last year, Sonu shared a trail of monochrome pictures from her younger days, further thanking her for imparting such notable life lessons.

"I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud. These messages can never express how much I miss you," the actor wrote.

He concluded, "Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always."

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ FACEBOOK/ @SONUSOOD)