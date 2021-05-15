Sonu Sood 'phas Gaya', Say Netizens After Reply To Fake Tweet; Producer Posts Cryptic Note

Sonu Sood has been one of the most talked-about names since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as his philanthropic initiatives have been hailed. However, there also is a section that is not too convinced with his efforts, and the actor himself had addressed the term ‘scam’ that was associated by those netizens. Amid the mixed reactions to his initiatives, producer Manish Mundra posted a cryptic note on his endeavour, while a netizen accused him of creating fake requests for help with proof.

Manish Mundra takes dig at Sonu Sood?

Producer Manish Mundra, who has backed movies like Newton, Masaan, among others, has himself been helping people during the pandemic. While he had supplied personal protective equipment (PPEs) during the lockdown last year, he offered ventilators and backed a doctor consultation helpline during the lockdown. On Friday, he responded to a post in which Sonu assured in eight minutes oxygen supply to a netizen who alerted him on an emergency.

Responding to it, Mundra wrote, ‘Sometimes I wonder why someone has to do this? What do they gain by doing so?”

कभी कभी सोचता हूँ...यह सब क्यूँ करना पड़ता है किसी को? क्या मिलेगा इन सब से?? https://t.co/dBgGUmKRM8 — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) May 14, 2021

Another post became a talking point online and netizens claimed that Sonu was ‘exposed.’ A netizen with the name ‘Monika’ created a post about urgently requiring AB+ plasma blood at a hospital in Delhi. After over a day, the actor replied that the ‘plasma has been delivered’.

The same person, however, then revealed that she had created a fake request to see if he would fall for it. As he claimed helping someone whose request did not exist in real, she then wrote that the last time she was ‘excited’, but now urged him to ‘stop this scam’ and not create a ‘fake request.'

Ok. Last time I was a bit excited.

Dear, please stop this scam.

You're not going heaven's this way. Stop creating fake request. https://t.co/vvyumjNbR8 — Monika (@Monika59185912) May 14, 2021

One netizen wrote that Sonu mistook the account to be one ‘created by his PR’, so replied, while other netizens wrote ‘phas gaya’ after he replied to the fake request.

He thought this account was also created by his PR team that's why he replied 😂 creat more like this one and see what happens — Vikas Dubey❁ (@imvikasdubey) May 14, 2021

phas gaya — Robin Monteiro (@Monte_robin) May 14, 2021

While there might be questions surrounding his endeavours, two cricketers seem to have received help from him recently. Sonu promised help to Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, when they posted requests for medicine and oxygen respectively on tweets.

