Sonu Sood Pledges To Change 10 Crore Lives & Provide New Jobs; Suniel Shetty 'blesses' Him

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood earned the title of 'messiah' after he helped several people during the lockdown. From sending the stranded people back to their hometowns to forming a platform to provide jobs, medical treatment and much more, the actor has extended his help wherever he could. Recently, Sonu Sood took to Instagram to announce that he pledges to change 10 crore lives in the next five years. Sonu Sood's pledge was appreciated by Suniel Shetty as well.

Sonu Sood's pledge to change 10 crore lives

In his Instagram post, Sonu Sood wrote that he pledged that he will change 10 crore lives in the next five years and also wrote that he will be delivering one lakh new jobs. Sonu Sood also elaborated that he has already delivered 1,20,052 jobs. In the caption of the post, Sood wrote, "Naya saal, nayi ummiden aur nayi naukri ke avsar aur un avsaron ko aapke kareeb laate hue naye hum. Pravasi Rojgar ab hai Good Worker".

New year, new hopes and new job opportunities being brought to you by the new us. Pravasi Rojgar application is now Good Worker". He also urged netizens to download the application to get access to know more. READ | Anu and Arjun trailer out: Fans find the Vishnu Manchu & Suniel Shetty starrer intriguing

His post garnered a lot of love from his fans and followers. Several celebrities like Sidhaant Kapoor, Pooja Batra and Suniel Shetty have also lauded him for his efforts. Shetty commented in the post by writing, "God Bless, Sonupa". Many of his fans commented with the red heart emojis. See their reactions below:

Sonu Sood's philanthropic initiatives

Recently, Sonu Sood assured his help to a Jharkhand based sportsperson. A shooter named Konica Layak shared her plight on Twitter about not being able to afford a rifle. Her achievements were also shared in a tweet like winning a gold and a silver medal at the Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship-2020. Sonu Sood immediately responded to the tweet by saying that he will provide her with a rifle and she has to only focus on getting a medal for India.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed Sonu has not stopped helping the underprivileged. He arranged the means of transport to send migrant workers to their home town after they were stranded in the city. His most recent venture being the upcoming launch of India's latest blood bank. He took to Instagram to share a video to make an announcement of the same.

Image courtesy- @sonu_sood and @suniel.shetty Instagram

