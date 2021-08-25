Sonu Sood Poses With Pride With Indian Hockey Player Vivek Sagar, Calls Him 'brother'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently met the Indian hockey player Vivek Sagar. Sagar who plays as a midfielder for the Indian Men Hockey team. The team recently scripted history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they clinched a bronze medal for India. The hockey player took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his meet with Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood meets Indian hockey player Vivek Sagar

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of his meet with Vivek Sagar. As he shared a picture, Sood wrote," So proud of you brother, you made our country proud." The Indian hockey player also shared the same picture and wrote, "I am honoured to meet such a humble personality. Thank you sir for your kind words and appreciation I will never forget this moment.

@sonu_sood."

More about Vivek Sagar

Vivek Sagar plays as a midfielder for the Indian national team. In January 2018, Sagar became the second-youngest player ever to debut for India at 17 years, 10 months and 22 days. At the 2019 Hockey Stars Awards, Vivek was named the FIH Rising Star of the Year. The Indian National Hockey team scripted history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after defeating Germany 5–4 and winning bronze. This was a historic win as the Indian Hockey team won a medal in Olympics after a gap of 41 years. The previous Olympic medal for hockey was won in 1980.

Sonu Sood's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in a historical action drama Prithviraj. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. It features Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut by playing his beloved wife Sanyogita. He will also feature in the Tamil action movie Thamezharasan. The movie will also feature Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan. Sood is also set to feature in the action movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. Sonu Sood was also recently seen in the music video of Sath Kya Nibhaoge.

(Image Credits: Vivek Sagar's Instagram)