Sonu Sood Posses With A Huge Lunch Box; Quips 'I Thought I Was Tall'

Actor Sonu Sood is currently filming for a few upcoming projects for 2021. The actor recently uploaded a photo of himself on his Instagram handle along with a huge tiffin box. Sonu Sood's Twitter handle also featured the same post. Sonu can be seen wearing casual attire while holding a very large tiffin box or "dabba" in his hands slightly higher, making the tiffin look even taller than him. Keeping in mind that Sonu's height is close to 6'2, the tiffin is pretty impressively large. He shared the post with a funny caption which said, "I thought I was Tall #dabbawala" along with a laughing emoji. Take a look at Sonu Sood's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Sonu Sood's photo

Sonu Sood's photos often prompt a number of responses from adoring fans of the actor. Many of Sonu's fans commented on the photo talking about how "super" the recent picture is while many fans dropped their "haha" along with a few laughing emojis for Sonu's funny caption. Some fans simply took to the comments section to praise the actor's work and his charity causes along while other fans left comments complimenting the actor's looks calling him a "superhero" and "the most handsome man in the world". Some simply fans also just left comments expressing how much they love the actor along with a few heart and kiss emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Sonu Sood's movies in the pipeline

Sonu Sood is set to appear in three upcoming films for the future. The actor will appear in the upcoming Telugu action drama film Acharya which will star veteran actor Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal along with Ram Charan who will also play a pivotal role in the film. The film is scheduled to release on May 13, 2021. Sood will also appear in the upcoming Bollywood historical action drama film Prithviraj which will see Manushi Chhillar in the lead role along with Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in important roles. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021. Sonu Sood will also star in the upcoming Tamil action film, Thamezharasan. Along with Sood, the film will also star Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi and Remya Nambeesan in the lead roles.

