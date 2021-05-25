Sonu Sood Praises Gurmeet Choudhary For His 'good Work'; Says, 'keep Bringing Smiles'

Sonu Sood has begun service for the people in need since the pandemic started. He has also set up Sood Foundation to help people get immediate medical attention. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has also followed in his steps and has started providing medical supplies for the people in need.

Sonu Sood praised Gurmeet aka Guru Choudhary

A netizen took to Twitter to share appreciation for Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary's work for the people during the pandemic times. The netizen called the duo "real heroes in the form of God" for their service. She also posted a mashup video of the two from when they were seen in public during the promotion of their film Paltan. The song Bandeya Re Bandeya sung by Arijit Singh plays in the background. The fan also went ahead and wished the two on the occasion of Brother's Day which falls on May 24.

You all are real heros doing good in form of God in this world of sorrow.A big thank you to @gurruchoudhary @SonuSood and all the corona warriors for all the selfless service offered. #sonusood #gurmeetchoudhary #guruchoudhary #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/0q3AElGJ8z — FARHA PARI JABI...... (@FARHAJABI1) May 24, 2021

Sonu Sood quote tweeted this tweet on his profile and tagged Gurmeet Choudhary in the same. He said that he is proud of all the work he has been doing so far. He further added "Keep Bringing Smiles" with a heart emoji.

So proud of my brother @gurruchoudhary for all the good work you have been doing. Keep bringing smiles ❣️ https://t.co/k8il4LRI4b — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary in return also quote retweeted the fan's tweet. He called it "truly magical" to be able to help people in many ways. Gurmeet also thanked the fan for their love and appreciation.

It is truly magical in helping people in so many ways big and small.

Thank you for your love and appreciation .@SonuSood bhai 🤗#HappyToHelp #Covid19IndiaHelp https://t.co/T57ikBzVIS — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) May 24, 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary further shared Sonu Sood tweet and called Sonu an "inspiration to many". Gurmeet Choudhary last month promised to raise a modern hospital with 1000 beds beginning with Patna and Lucknow.

You are an inspiration to many including me!! Keep inspiring 🙏 https://t.co/IpyStvv2vO — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) May 24, 2021

A look at Sonu Sood's latest tweets

Sonu Sood, on May 24, shared a tweet which informed about a girl named Niharika who had received a liver transplant with the help of Sonu Sood's foundation. He has been actively sending medicines to the people who call for help. In one of his recent tweets, a group of people were worshipping Sonu Sood's photo frame with milk, flowers and other adornments, to which he thanks them but also asked the people to save the milk and give it to those who need it, instead of using it for worshipping his photos.

(Image: Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.