Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Praises Gurmeet Choudhary For His 'good Work'; Says, 'keep Bringing Smiles'

Sonu Sood, who has been active in providing aid for the people during the pandemic, praised fellow 'Paltan' co-star Gurmeet for his contribution as well.

Written By
Nandini Iyengar
Sonu Sood

Image: Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram


Sonu Sood has begun service for the people in need since the pandemic started. He has also set up Sood Foundation to help people get immediate medical attention. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has also followed in his steps and has started providing medical supplies for the people in need. 

Sonu Sood praised Gurmeet aka Guru Choudhary 

A netizen took to Twitter to share appreciation for Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary's work for the people during the pandemic times. The netizen called the duo "real heroes in the form of God" for their service. She also posted a mashup video of the two from when they were seen in public during the promotion of their film Paltan. The song Bandeya Re Bandeya sung by Arijit Singh plays in the background. The fan also went ahead and wished the two on the occasion of Brother's Day which falls on May 24. 

Sonu Sood quote tweeted this tweet on his profile and tagged Gurmeet Choudhary in the same. He said that he is proud of all the work he has been doing so far. He further added "Keep Bringing Smiles" with a heart emoji. 

READ | COVID-19: Gurmeet Choudhary launches free tele-consultation service with young doctors

Gurmeet Choudhary in return also quote retweeted the fan's tweet. He called it "truly magical" to be able to help people in many ways. Gurmeet also thanked the fan for their love and appreciation.

READ | Sonu Sood pens emotional message over not being able to save patients: 'I feel helpless'

Gurmeet Choudhary further shared Sonu Sood tweet and called Sonu an "inspiration to many". Gurmeet Choudhary last month promised to raise a modern hospital with 1000 beds beginning with Patna and Lucknow.

A look at Sonu Sood's latest tweets

Sonu Sood, on May 24, shared a tweet which informed about a girl named Niharika who had received a liver transplant with the help of Sonu Sood's foundation. He has been actively sending medicines to the people who call for help. In one of his recent tweets, a group of people were worshipping Sonu Sood's photo frame with milk, flowers and other adornments, to which he thanks them but also asked the people to save the milk and give it to those who need it, instead of using it for worshipping his photos. 

READ | Sonu Sood feels 'Helping people is my responsibility'; narrates 2nd COVID wave challenges

(Image: Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram)

READ | Sonu Sood asked for help by an Army CO; Kriti Sanon completes 7 years: Recap for the day
READ | 'Save for needy': Sonu Sood strongly condemns wastage of milk in his honour, fans support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT