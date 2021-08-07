Sonu Sood Promotes A Sandal Salesman In Srinagar, Convinces Him To Offer 20 Pc Discount

Amid his philanthropic initiatives, Sonu Sood's social media handles are filled with fun-filled posts. Not just a video of him performing skill-based tasks like sharpening the knife, or recording videos with villagers, the actor also gives a message through his posts. He once again urged his followers to support small businesses as he interacted with a Srinagar local selling sandals.

Sonu Sood's video with footwear salesman in Srinagar

Sonu's video featured a salesman named Shameem Khan, who sold footwear at a stall. The 48-year-old could be seen asking the latter what were the prices for the kids' sandals. Sood, when got familiar with the price said, "You might have not seen such beautiful footwear for kids for Rs 50."

When the salesman told Sonu that the adults' footwear cost Rs 120, the latter asked, 'Will you not give it for Rs 50?' He then showed the actor different footwear and stated that it was worth Rs 50 and no one else had the 'dum' (courage) to sell it at this rate in India.

He did not agree to reduce the rate further when asked 'what's the final price'. Sonu then asked him how long he had set up the stall, to which he replied that he was doing it for the past 10 years.

Sonu then urged his followers to visit this store if they visit Srinagar and the salesman also promised that they'd get 20% discount if they mention Sonu's name.

The video was a part of the Dabangg star's 'support small business' series. The videos in this category include him being seen sharpening knives by pedaling, making lemon soda and other juices with machines like street sellers, selling eggs and giving one bread free, as well as taking a villager to the buffaloes in the fields, making roti dal and more.

Meanwhile, Sonu's helpful initiatives have continued in the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor had recently set up oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh to address the oxygen shortage in the country for COVID-19 treatment. Right from free law education to free CA education, there have been multiple initiatives with which he has been associated.

On his 48th birthday too last week, he pledged to help the needy till the last breath of his life.

