Sonu Sood Proud Of Sister Malvika After Punjab Elections, Extends Thanks People Of Moga

Actor Sonu Sood was linked to a foray into politics ever since he helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was also seen with politicians across parties. However, it was his sister, Malvika Sachar Sood who entered the political battlefield as the actor continued to deny any plans to join any political party.

Malvika Sood Sachar, who is an engineering graduate and a social worker, joined the Congress party ahead of the Punjab elections. She was fielded by the party for the Moga constituency, where the sibling duo had been born and brought up. Despite Sonu campaigning for his sister, the debutant lost amid the Aam Aadmi Party's stunning victory in the state.

After the declaration of the results, the duo extended a message of gratitude for the support they received from the people of the area.

Sonu Sood, sister Malvia Sood Sachar extend gratitude to Moga citizens after defeat in elections

Hours after it emerged that Malvika Sachar Sood lost to the AAP in the elections, she posted a note of gratitude on Instagram. In the message, which consisted of a picture of her folding her hands, she thanked the people who supported and voted for her, and also acknowledged the work of the party workers. She added that she stood by the people of Moga and Punjab at all times.

In the comments section, Sonu wrote that he was 'so proud' of his sister. The Dabangg star thanked all those who supported them during the elections.

Malvika Sood Sachar comes second in Moga constituency

Sachar was beaten by Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora of the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP candidates received 59,149 votes while Sachar received 38,234 votes to come second.

Shiromani Akali Dal's Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar was on No 3 with 28,333 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party's Dr Harjot Kamal was the fourth-most voted candidate with 10,606 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party sweeps Punjab elections

Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats out of the 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly, comfortably being above the half-way mark of 59 seats to form the government in the state. Congress, which ruled the state for the last five years, could manage to win only 18 seats.