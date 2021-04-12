Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon Raise Concerns Over Offline Board Exams Amid Rise In COVID Cases

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently took to Twitter and shared a video while standing in support of the students preparing for 'offline' board exams. The actor stressed exploring a different method of examination. The Dabangg actor raised his concerns amid the second wave of coronavirus infection and mentioned that it is "unfair to students". Apart from Sonu, actress Raveena Tandon also showed her concern for the students while extending her support.

Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon call out offline board exams

“On the behalf of students, I want to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances." In the clip, he gave examples of countries like Saudi Arabia and Mexico where exams were cancelled despite a low number of Covid-19 cases. He continued, "India has 1.45 lakh cases, and yet we are thinking of conducting exams, which is unfair."

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

He asserted on adopting alternate methods, such as "internal assessments", that will support the students. He also wrote that offline exams at a time when the nation is entering various forms of lockdown "very unfair to students", Sonu said that he would like people to come together in their support. "I am here to support every single student who is not ready for these offline exams," he said. While captioning the post, he wrote, “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives.”

Sonu Sood was joined by actress Raveena Tandon who called it a "stressful time" for the students who are appearing for board exams. She questioned the authorities of allowing children to step out of the house amid such hikes in cases daily and return home with senior citizens around who are more prone to infection. "A very stressful time for all the students appearing for their board exams. Adults in lockdown mode while children venturing out to give exams. very brave.What about all those families who have senior citizens, or parents with health issues at home, putting them at risk," she tweeted.

A very stressful time for all the students appearing for their board exams.Adults in lockdown mode while children venturing out to give exams.very brave.What about all those families who have senior citizens,or parents with health issues at home,putting them at risk. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 11, 2021

(Image credit: Instagram/ PTI/ Facebook)