Sonu Sood Reacts To A Temple Constructed Under His Name By Fan; Requests 'make A School'

Actor Sonu Sood has been deemed by fans as a savior for the needy amid the pandemic that had struck the nation in 2020. The actor’s humanitarian work and noble gestures amid coronavirus, have earned him the title of a ‘messiah.’ Recently, the actor reacted to a news piece that mentioned a temple being constructed under his name in Telangana.

According to a report by ANI, Gurram Venkatesh, a resident of Garlapada village in Khammam district built a temple for the Entertainment actor with the help of his family. "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It's a matter of great delight for us that we became fans of Sonu Sood sir and constructed his temple," said Venkatesh. Last year a temple for the actor was constructed in Dubba Tanda village of Siddipet district, Telangana.

Sonu Sood reacts to the news of temple constructed under his name

However, Sonu had a different appeal for his fans after reading the news. He reacted to the news and requested his fans to construct ‘schools instead’ of temples under his name if they want to do anything for him. “Make a school instead,’ Sood tweeted. The philanthropist receives thousands of help requests from fans daily, and has been running errands to reach out to the people in need. Previously, reposted a snap where a Twitter user can be seen making a roti using an earthen stove. Sharing the same, the user wrote in Hindi, "Sirji, abhi garam chapatti, chulhe ki, aapke liye (Sir, just made a hot chapatti on an earthen stove for you)." The 48-year-old noticed the post and retweeted with a sweet response. He wrote, "Bhai, achaar aur dal bhi saath mein milegi (Will I get pickle and dal as well)?"

Sonu Sood who has helped many in this one year came to aid to ace choreographer Shiva Shankar. The ace choreographer and actor who was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad a few days ago after being tested positive for Coronavirus had run short of funds for treatment. Unfortunately, even after working hard to save the choreographer, he passed away on November 28. Sonu had also expressed his grief after the tragic news and offered his respects.

IMAGE: Instagram/Sonu_Sood