Sonu Sood Reacts To Fan Who Opened A Shop In Former's Name; Gives Quirky Reply

Sonu Sood made a place in millions of hearts when he helped numerous people financially during the pandemic lockdown last year. After which, several people made his statues, portraits and other such things in his honour. Recently, the actor got to know that there is a fan, who has started his shop and has named it after the actor. Here is how he reacted to the same.

A fan opens his shop in Sonu Sood name to honour him

Sonu Sood is very active on social media where he stays connected with his fans. Recently, a page on Twitter brought to the actor’s attention how a man has started his own shop in the actor’s name. The post was captioned as “Sonu Sood, Messiah of millions. The most loved man in India today”. Take a look at the post below.

Sonu Sood's photo on the supplier's shop

Sonu Sood reacts to the fan opening his shop in his name

The post mentioned above started doing the rounds on social media soon after it was uploaded. When Sonu Sood saw the post, he gave a rather quirky response to the post. The actor joked about how he never knew that he even had a suppliers shop. He went ahead and in a light-hearted tone asked if the shop keeper would be willing to share 50/50 profits with him. Check out the post of Sonu Sood reacting to the shop keeper opening his shop in Sonu Sood’s name below.

Never knew I had a suppliers shop. Profits..50/50 ? 😆 https://t.co/qRhZrfwfr2 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 4, 2021

Netizens react

A number of netizens gushed to the post and left their comments and reactions on the same. Several other people sent the actor much and kind regards and stated that his good deeds have earned him a good reputation and name. Many other netizens also stated that they wish other Bollywood stars could be more like Sonu Sood and help others in need. Check out the comments from netizens on the post below.

No doubt ap logo k dilon par raaj krte h jo apne paaya hi use kitna v amir insan kharid nhi skta, apne ise kamaya hi... — M. KUMAR (@krmukeshnwd) March 4, 2021

Big filmstars and other celebrities who have earned name,fame and tons of money should follow @SonuSood in his noble deeds — Suman Chopra (@sumanchopra) March 4, 2021

Bure log to bahut milte par ache log hi nhi milte.thnaks sonu sir — Robin Kumar (@RobinKu18844682) March 4, 2021

Many other people on Twitter praised Sonu Sood and commented how good he is as a person to help people in need and not expect anything in return. A few other people asked for the actor's help. A few other people sent him heart and kiss emoticons to show how thrilled they were to see the shop and the post. Check out the comments from netizens on the post below.

This must be so satisfying that you are achieving so many blessings. — Vipul Patel (@Vipul_Bhartiya) March 4, 2021

JUG JUG JIYO SONU BHAI🙏 — SANJAY S VAIDYA (@SANJAYSVAIDYA6) March 4, 2021



