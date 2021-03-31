Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Reacts To His Picture In Gym With Ever Given Ship, Says 'Going To Gym....'

With the Internet flooded with memes on Suez Canal's Ever Given ship, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also became a part of this hilarious reaction. See here —

Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world's most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. With the Internet flooded with memes, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also became a part of this hilarious reaction.

One of the handles showed Sood holding the ship in a gym and reacting to the same, Sood wrote, "Going to the gym turned out to beneficial." (with laughing out loud emojis).

Sood's hilarious comment attracted over 12,000 likes.

A flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal's sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since March 23. The tugs blared their horns in jubilation as they guided the Ever Given through the water after days of futility that had captivated the world, drawing scrutiny and social media ridicule.

The 20,000 container capacity vessel, which is roughly 400-meter (430-yard) long, the size of the New York Empire State building, had blocked the route jamming slant due to heavy gush of winds last Tuesday bringing over 12 per cent trade by volume across Asia, North America, and Europe to a standstill. 

