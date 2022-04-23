Sonu Sood Reacts To Popularity Post 'messiah' Title, Says 'it's A Whole New Inning For Me'

Actor Sonu Sood's humanitarian stories and acts have made him a household name today. The actor ran errands to help people with basic amenities and necessities during the pandemic. Starting from arranging transportation to helping people with medical aid, the actor has been given the title of 'Messiah.' Now, given the popularity of the actor, Sonu confessed how his image has helped him to get good roles in the industry.

In his recent interview with Indian Express, the Happy New Year actor revealed that because of the effect of his messiah image, ‘nobody is offering him anything negative anymore’. During the candid chat with the leading portal, the actor was asked whether his image will have a domino effect on the kind of roles he takes up next.

Sonu Sood talks about popularity affecting his role choices in cinema

Responding to the same, the actor with a laugh exclaimed, "Who wants to see a real-life hero play villain?” He also confessed that looking at his image, no one is offering him anything negative anymore. He also added that even the parts in films where he was supposed to play a villain have been changed now. According to him, the entire script has been altered by the makers to put his part in good light. "I think it’s a whole new inning for me and I pray it goes well," he concluded.

The actor recently garnered attention on social media after hosting MTV Roadies launched earlier this week. The actor replaced Rannvijay Singha on the show while making his way as the new judge. This season sees a mix of new and former contestants competing for the title. Shot in South Africa, the show has been garnering positive reviews for its thrill factor and diverse contestants.

According to Sood, the new twists and turns of the show, demands all the new contestants to be 'absolutely real'. For those unaware, the Season will see debut roadies competing against former contestants of the show. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj and Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya.

IMAGE: Instagram/sonu_sood