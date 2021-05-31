Sonu Sood Reacts To Shop After His Name Selling 'mutton', Fans Call It 'misunderstanding'

Actor Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic has been receiving immense love and respect from the people for his noble gestures. The actor who has been given the title of ‘messiah’ and ‘real-life hero’, recently reacted to a news piece that showed a mutton shop being named after him. Sonu Sood replied to a news video in Telugu which mentioned a mutton shop that has been named after the Simmba actor in Karimnagar, Telangana.

Sonu Sood reacts to a meat shop after his name

The actor who is a vegetarian was completely shocked to see his name on a mutton shop and shared his desire to help the man open a vegetarian shop. Sonu tweeted, "I am a vegetarian... N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian?" He also shared a video of the news item that showed the shop with a huge poster of Sonu. Several fans of the actor insisted that it was a gesture of the shop owner's gratitude towards him. One wrote, "Bhai, the vendor of the shop is selling mutton at 650rs per kg where the price is around 700 per kg, and he has decided to transfer the 50rs per every kg to your foundation, to tell you that we are all with you and support you... good decision kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar."

Another user commented, "That's his way of showing gratitude for you, you have become an epitome of humanity in this pandemic, may God shower his choicest blessings on you always." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Misunderstanding Sonu sir, that shop is not your name. The vendor selling mutton at 50 rs less where the price 700 per kg and 50rs transferring to your foundation total he getting 100rs loss and not bothering his loss and supporting you sir."

Bhai, the vendor of the Shop is selling mutton at 650rs per kg where the price is around 700 per kg, and he has decided to transfer the 50rs per every kg to your foundation, to tell you that we are all with you and support you.. good decision kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar — shraz (@Shahraz82) May 30, 2021

Misunderstanding sonu sir, that shop is not your name. The vendor selling mutton at 50 rs less where the price 700 per kg and 50rs transferring to your foundation total he getting 100rs loss and not bothering his loss and supporting you sir — Prabha (@Prabha57675394) May 30, 2021

That's his way of showing gratitude for you,you have become an epitome of humanity in this pandemic,may god shower his choicest blessings on you always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Eti Saxena (@eti_saxena) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, recently a video of the actor’s milkman complaining about the number of calls he gets from people across the country to get in touch with Sonu Sood was surfacing on the Internet. Replying to which the actor said that his milkman will get busier in the upcoming days and receive double the number of calls. The actor has also been involved in the work of procuring oxygen concentrators from abroad. Sood recently announced that by June he will be setting up oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh.

He said, "Very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India."

