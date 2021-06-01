Sonu Sood Reacts To Telangana Minister Calling Him 'superhero,' Calls It 'second Home'

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several Bollywood celebrities are extending their support to those in need of medical aid. Actor Sonu Sood is one such star who left no stone unturned to help people with medical supplies, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and more, recently received appreciation from the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao.

Sonu Sood receives appreciation from Telangana minister KTR

One of the Twitter users, who received help from KTR amid the rising COVID-19 case in Telangana, took to the micro-blogging site and thanked the minister for his help. The man had requested an oxygen cylinder for a friend's father which was delivered to him within 10 hours. The Twitter user called KTR the “real superhero” and wrote, “@KTRTRS @KTRoffice Once again I can't thank you enough KTR garu. We Received the requested #OxygenConcentrator within 10 hours. You Helped many to date and we never forget your continuous help to TG people. And I must say this today, you are a real #SuperHeroRed heart (sic).” KTR responded to his sweet post and wrote that he is just doing it to ease the pain of the people and considered Sonu Sood and Sonu Sood Foundation to be called a ‘superhero’ for their noble work.

@KTRTRS @KTRoffice Once again I can't thank you enough KTR garu. We Received requested #OxygenConcentrator within 10 hours. You Helped many till the date and we never forget your Continous help to TG people. And I must say this today, you are a real #SuperHero❤️ pic.twitter.com/G6Xv1y5zQc — Nanda Kishore Tokala (@Nandu75180176) May 31, 2021

Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother



You can call @SonuSood a super hero for sure 👍



Also request you to kindly help others in distress https://t.co/S3zkOJrEaW — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 31, 2021

'Sonu Sood is a superhero'

“Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother. You can call @SonuSood a superhero for sure Thumbs up. Also, request you to kindly help others in distress (sic),” KTR wrote in response to the user's tweet. On reading the overwhelming words of the minister, the Simmba actor quickly thanked KTR for his encouraging words. He also spoke about how the minister has been shedding his blood and sweat to uplift the state. Sonu calls Telangana his ‘second home’ and wrote, “Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telangana. The state has developed so much under your leadership. I consider Telangana as my second home as it’s my place of work & the people have shown me so much love over the years (sic).”

Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telengana. The state has developed so much under your leadership. I consider Telengana as my second Home as its my place of work & the people have shown me so much love over the years🇮🇳 https://t.co/8LG65I0G01 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

Many thanks brother @SonuSood Ji for your kind words 🙏



Keep doing the great work that you have started. You are inspiring millions of people https://t.co/TPeyjSxfcr — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 1, 2021

After Sonu thanked and praised KTR for his marvelous work, the latter wished the actor to continue with his humanitarian work which is benefitting the people of this country. Calling him an ‘inspiration for many,’ Sonu concluded the friendly conversation and wrote, “Yes brother, I will keep this mission ON. Completely looking forward to meeting you, when I come to Hyderabad Next! You have been an inspiration for many!.”

Yes brother, I will keep this mission ON. Completely looking forward to meet you, when I come to Hyderabad Next! You have been an inspiration for many! https://t.co/lJu202zrxd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

IMAGE: PTI

