Sonu Sood Reacts To Twitter User Who Hails Him As 'Messiah' For Helping People At Midnight

Actor Sonu Sood has been called a 'messiah' by several fans because of his humanitarian work amid the pandemic. Recently, after denying charges of tax evasion alleged by the Income Tax Department, Sonu Sood was seen outside his residence once again extending a helping hand to those in need. Recently, one of the Twitter users shared a video of the actor helping out people while listening to their stories of miseries in the rain outside his house in Mumbai.

The user informed that the actor came out of his house at midnight while listening to the problems of a family that came all the way from Kolkata to seek help from the Happy New Year actor. “In the midnight Real hero @SonuSood standing in the rains and listening to the problem of the families who came to see him from Kolkotta. No wonder #SonuSood is called the Messiah,” the user wrote. After seeing the video, Sonu who feels his honour to help people in need wrote, “ It’s my duty,” with folded hands emoticon.

In the midnight Real hero @SonuSood standing in the rains and listening to the problem of the families who came to see him from Kolkotta. No wonder #SonuSood is called the Messiah. pic.twitter.com/9PesTVNVzK — Dileep Kumar Kandula (@dileepkandula) September 21, 2021

Sonu Sood reacts to a Twitter user who hails him for his humanitarian work at midnight

Sonu Sood had issued a statement on September 20 and broke the silence around the controversy that has been surrounding him for the last few days and has also spoke to Republic Media Network outside his home. Speaking about the unused money in his foundation he mentioned that all foundations need time to spend their money as per their needs. He spoke about having the responsibility to use the money donated to his foundation in the correct manner. He also emphasised that not a single rupee has gone into his account and that he is cooperating with officials and has submitted all the documents required. He said, “I am a citizen of this country and I will abide by all its laws.”

The Income Tax Department which conducted several search and seizure operations at various premises related to actor Sonu Sood had found 'incriminating evidence' pertaining to tax evasion to the tune of Rs 20 crore. As per a release of the Ministry of Finance, a total of 28 premises spread over Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurgaon were covered in the search operation.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Sonu_Sood