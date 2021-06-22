Sonu Sood Receives Unusual Request From Fan, Has The Most Hilarious Reply

Actor Sonu Sood has been in the news since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the philanthropic work that he has been doing. He has helped many people in need with oxygen cylinders, beds, and other necessary items in times of need. Recently, a Twitter user had a very unusual demand for Sonu Sood and the actor had a hilarious reaction to the request. He took to his Twitter to give a fitting reply to the unusual request.

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा😂 https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

A Twitter user tagged Sonu Sood and Sood Foundation and wrote, “Bhai meri Girlfriend IPhone maang rahi hai, uska kuch ho sakta h?” (Brother, my girlfriend is asking for an IPhone, can you do something about it?) Sonu Sood replied to the tweet with a hilarious reply, “Uska toh pata nahi, agar phone diya toh par Tera Kuch Nahi Rahega.” (I don’t know about that but if I give her a phone, you will not gain anything from that.) The user replied again saying, “Bhai, sabka ghar baswa rahe ho, mera ujaadne par kyu tule ho?” (Brother, you are helping everyone build their family, why are you destroying mine?).

Many fans of Sonu Sood commented on the post and wrote hilarious comments. One of the fans wrote, “Really some people don't know what to ask in help. They shouldn't ask for help whatever comes into mind. Anyway the best and hilarious reply by @SonuSood sir. The person who asked that thing will not even think about it again. “ Another fan shared a meme where a girl can be seen slapping a boy and saying shut up and wrote, “Meanwhile GF- Bhikmange ek IPhone bhi nahi le sakta mere liye Sonu ji se maang raha h.” ( You cannot even get me an IPhone for me, you have to ask Sonu ji for it.”

Really some people doesn't know what to ask in help. They shouldn't ask for help whatever comes into mind. Anyway the best and hilarious reply by @SonuSood sir. The person who asked that thing will not even think about it again. 😂 — K Kiran Kumar (@IamKirankaletI) June 22, 2021

Sonu Sood and his Sood Foundation have been doing great work in helping the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic. People often tag Sonu Sood on Twitter and ask him to help them obtain oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, ventilators and other medical supplies. Recently he took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Look for a needy, because that is the need of the hour.”

On the work front

Sonu Sood made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2002 movie Shaheed-E-Alam. He went on to play pivotal roles in movies like Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Singh is Kinng, Dabanng, Happy New Year, Simmba and many more. In the coming times, Sonu will be seen in the movie Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar. He will also play a pivotal role in the Tamil movie Thamezharasan.

