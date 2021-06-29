Sonu Sood Refutes Hoarding COVID Drugs; Tells Bombay HC It's An 'attempt To Defame'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday denied the allegation of hoarding COVID-19 medicines and told the Bombay High Court that he was only a 'conduit' between the needy people and the places where COVID-19 drugs were available. The Bombay High Court was hearing the PIL seeking a probe into the distribution of Remdesivir and other drugs by politicians and celebrities like Sonu Sood. On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni allowed an application filed by Sonu Sood through advocate Milan Desai seeking to become a party to the PIL. Now, the hearing will continue on Wednesday.

'Attempt to defame and destroy Sonu Sood's philanthropic work'

Sonu Sood, in his application filed in the Bombay High Court, claimed that the petitioners were trying to destroy his philanthropic work and defame him. Since the onset of the pandemic, he had been 'relentlessly doing philanthropic work,' states Sonu Sood's application.

After the second wave hit in April this year, people were running from pillar to post to get lifesaving medicines as there was a lack of coordination between the places where the medicines were available and those who needed them, the application said.

"Therefore I decided to be a conduit between the two, i.e. connecting bona fide needy people with the places where the aforesaid drugs were available so that the latter could directly send the requisite drugs to the needy patients," said Sonu Sood.

Notably, the Bombay High Court had at the previous hearing asked the Maharashtra government to find out if there had been illegal hoarding and unauthorized distribution of drugs.

The state's lawyer, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, had informed the High Court earlier that the government had initiated inquiry to ascertain the roles played by Sonu Sood and Congress MLA from Mumbai Zeeshan Siddique in the procurement and supply of medicines in response to people seeking help from them on social media.

Advocate Kumbhakoni had informed the court that Siddique had been merely providing the medicine to those who approached him, so no action was taken against him. As to Sonu Sood, Kumbhakoni said the actor procured medicines from pharmacies attached to a private hospital in the city. Pharma company Cipla had supplied Remdesivir to these pharmacies and therefore, inquiry into it was going on.

(Image Credits: PTI/@SonuSood-Facebook)

