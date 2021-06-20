Sonu Sood Refutes Reports Of Gifting Luxury Car To Son On Father's Day: 'No Truth To This'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has broken his silence on reports that he has gifted a Rs 3-crore luxury car to his son Eshaan on Father's Day. Reports emerged after a video surfaced on social media where Sonu Sood and his family could be seen checking out a new car. The Dabangg star, along with his wife Sonali and sons, reportedly received the delivery of their car a week back. The employees of the car company were seen explaining the features of the car, from the driving seat to the rear, while the Sonu Sood and family could be seen getting in and coming out multiple times and asking questions.

Sonu Sood rubbishes report of gifting a luxury car to his son Eshaan

As per reports, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood refuted the reports and clarified that the car came just for the trial. Sonu Sood in fact asked that as it is Father's Day shouldn't he get the gift? Reportedly Sonu Sood said that there is no truth to this as he has not bought a car for his son. Sood clarified that the car was brought to his home for a trial and there he along with his family went on a test run but did not buy the car. Sonu wondered where the Father’s Day angle came from. He added that why would he give his son a car on Father’s Day? The Dabangg actor jokingly said that shouldn't he (his son) be giving me something?

Sood then expressed that the best Father's Day gift for him he can give to his two sons is to spend his time with them as he hardly gives any time to them. 'So spending the day together is a luxury that I think I’ve earned myself,' said Sonu Sood.

The Bollywood actor also responded to the netizens' reactions to reports of him gifting the luxury car. He said that most of the comments on the reports were favourable as most them said that if he had purchased a car then it’s about time that he do something for himself and his family. "This positivity and unquestioning love that I’ve got during these months when I have reached out to people with a helping hand, are the best gift I’ve received in my life," said Sonu Sood.

Sonu’s residence in Mumbai has been at the centre of paparazzi attention for the past few days. Scores of people have been landing at the venue, and the actor has been courteous to step down to hear their pleas. Many have received help too. This includes a couple from Bihar who had arrived ticketless and went back after being gifted an e-rickshaw by Sonu. He also provided a job instantly on call to a job-seeker. He also fulfilled a cancer patient's wish to just meet the 47-year-old.

(Image Credits: Sonu Sood- Insta)

