Sonu Sood Requests Government To Ensure 'safe Future' Of Kids Who Lost Parents To COVID-19

After making headlines by sharing a video of the number of requests received by netizens across the country for hospital beds, oxygen, plasma and medication arrangements, Sonu Sood has requested everyone to come forward and help the ones affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself appealing to the government to think about the future of those children who have lost their parents in this pandemic. Sonu suggested that the education of these children must be made free of cost.

Sonu Sood's appeal to central government amid COVID-19 crisis in India

While Sonu Sood has been actively working to help as many people as possible during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, the Happy New Year actor has now urged netizens to come forward and help the ones in need. Earlier today, i.e. April 29, 2021, he took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself speaking about the plight of the families who have lost the only bread-earners to Coronavirus. Sonu said that there have been several cases as young as 10 to 12-year-olds who have lost their parents and their future now is a concern for our society.

Thus, in Sonu Sood's latest video, the 47-year-old appealed to the central and state governments to look into the matter and make the cost of their education absolutely free. He mentioned that these children's education, be it in a government school or a private school, be it a medical degree or an engineering degree, must be totally free of cost to help them have a bright future. In the video, he also suggested the government should make a rule that whosoever has lost their family members because of COVID-19 will get a free education. Along with it, he wrote, "Need to come together for every individual who’s lost a loved one in this pandemic."

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been one of the strongest pillars of support to many with his philanthropic acts ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit India in 2020. The Simmba actor helped lakhs of migrant workers reach their hometowns by making travel arrangements for them during the lockdown last year. Recently, he has been actively extending support to students in making them reach exam centres as well as helping people battling with Coronavirus by making arrangements for life-saving medicines, oxygen and plasma.

