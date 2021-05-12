Sonu Sood Responds After Rakhi Sawant Endorsed Him As Next Prime Minister Of India

Actor Sonu Sood turned Good Samaritan for many needy people in the country after the deadly COVID-19 disease struck India. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Sonu Sood has been running errands to help people from fighting for their survival to helping them with employment, healthcare he is leaving no stone unturned. The actor even received appreciation from actress Rakhi Sawant who endorsed him as the next Prime Minister. Reacting on the same, the actor who is known for his modest behaviour shared his thoughts and said, 'I'm better off as a common man.'

Sonu Sood reacts to Rakhi Sawant's wish for him

This happened when Sonu recently distributed refreshments to the paparazzi under his apartment in Mumbai. During his short interaction with the photographers, he was asked about Rakhi’s idea of seeing him as the next Prime Minister. The actor laid stress on the fact that he is happy to be a common man. Another photographer asked him about joining politics as he has a huge fan following and people look up to him for everything. Responding to the question with a smile, the actor said that ‘My brothers are fighting elections, what will I do with the elections, that's not my work.”

Apart from this, the actor even shared his ideas about the upcoming oxygen plant. Spilling the beans and sharing a few details about the same, the Simmba actor said that it will take 10 more days for it to be set up and then people will not be facing any more oxygen-related issues. Sonu Sood has arranged for the arrival of oxygen plants from countries like France. As per ANI, Sonu has kicked off the initiative to bring oxygen plants from various parts of the world, with the first such plant arriving from France in 10-12 days. The 47-year-old intends to set up four such plants in the worst-hit areas like Maharashtra and Delhi. Meanwhile, previously, the actor had also approached the Chinese authorities after alleging that the supply of oxygen concentrators from the nation to India was being 'blocked.'

IMAGE Rakahi Sawant 2511/ Instagram/ PTI

