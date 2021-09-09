Sonu Sood Responds To Fan Who Asked Him To 'release A Film' For This Hilarious Reason

Actor Sonu Sood who has created a niche with his humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic has been receiving absurd requests from fans. Starting from asking a mobile phone to asking for a role in film, the fans have been bombarding the actor with hilarious requests. Recently, another unique request by a fan has caught the attention of the actor.

The fan who was getting bored while sitting at home asked the Happy New Year actor to release a film to do away with his boredom. Sonu who is known to give befitting and witty replies to fans quickly responded and asked the user to help others in the meantime. “Pass your time by helping someone, friend. You can watch movies again,” wrote Sonu in Hindi.

किसी की मदद कर के टाइम पास कर ले दोस्त,

फिल्में फिर कभी देख लेना। https://t.co/rwyPLeyhAt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2021

Sonu Sood reacts to a fan's request

Earlier, one of the social media users sent out a request to the actor and demanded him to help him with Rs 1 crore. “Sir 1 cr do na mujhe (please give me ₹1 crore).” The actor’s hilarious response was, “Bas ₹1 crore? Thode zyada hi maang leta (Just ₹1 crore? You could have asked for more) (sic)." Apart from this, there was another user who asked Sonu to help him get a role in one of his films. “@SonuSood Sir Mujhe Aapke Next Film Koi Role Denge Kya (will you give me a role in your next film).”

In the past too, Sonu fielded requests from pranksters, as people requested him for help with things such as an iPhone for their girlfriend, a trip to the Maldives, a car, better internet speed, and sponsoring weddings. The actor who enjoys a massive fan following was recently announced as a brand ambassador of the Delhi government's school initiative by CM Arvind Kejriwal. On being appointed as the ambassador, the actor shared his happiness and considered it his ‘privilege.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu, who is known for films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Singh Is Kinng, Dabangg, Happy New Year, and Simmba will be seen next in the Telugu film Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He also has Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the pipeline.

IMAGE: SONUSOOD/Instagram