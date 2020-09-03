Sonu Sood Reveals Akshay Kumar’s ‘superpower’ And It Will Leave One In Splits; Watch

Sonu Sood recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha wherein he was quipped with some fun questions. The actor also went on to state the 'superpower' of Akshay Kumar on the show. The Happy New Year actor had a hilarious answer for the same which even left the host, Neha in splits.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Offers His Help And Delivers Rations To 350 Boatmen In Varanasi

Sonu Sood on Akshay Kumar's superpower

When Neha asked Sonu about the superpower which Akshay possesses, the latter replied that the Mission Mangal actor is super quick in counting cash. Taking a hilarious jibe at Akshay, Sonu said that he has the ability to count all the notes very efficiently as he earns a lot. His answer left Neha laughing out loud and she also confessed that she will have a difficult time conducting this interview. Sonu and Akshay were seen together in the 2008 movie, Singh Is King which had also starred Neha and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Opens Up On His Journey From South Films To Bollywood On Neha Dhupia's Show

Sonu Sood names Farah Khan's superpower

Apart from that, Sonu also spilled the beans on director Farah Khan. He said that Farah's superpower is that she can talk extremely loudly while scolding people. He further added that even if the director is sitting in Mumbai, her voice can be heard from Punjab. The Simmba actor said that as a result, she does not need a mic to speak to anyone. Sonu had earlier worked with Farah in the 2014 movie, Happy New Year. Take a look at the promo of Sonu's interaction with Neha.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Reveals His Grandfather's Lesson Helped Him Portray His Debut Role, Bhagat Singh

Neha shared the promo on her social media and introduced Sonu by stating that she is grateful to have a friend who has been in her life since the last 15 years. She had added that she has seen Sonu's 'heart of gold' all these years and now the others have seen it too, referring to his countless philantrophic works for the migrants during COVID-19. She also called him as the 'real life superhero.' Meanwhile, a Varanasi activist named Upadhyay had asked help to Sonu for the Varanasi boatmen and their families who were struggling to make ends meet due to the recent floods in Ganga. According to a report, the actor's associate Neeti Goel had contacted Upadhyay and assured him that all these 350 families will receive ration kits within an hour where each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other rations. Check out Sonu's tweet.

वाराणसी घाटों के यह 350 परिवारों का कोई भी सदस्य आज के बाद भूखा नहीं सोएगा।आज मदद पहुँच जाएगी 🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/yKzaw6vdcx — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 1, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.