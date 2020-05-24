Exclusive: Sonu Sood Avows, 'Can Relate To Migrant Workers' Pain', As He Sends 12,000 Home

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has managed to send around 12,000 migrant workers home by arranging buses for them, is being hailed as a 'real-life hero' by many. "I told migrants that they are like my family and they will not go home walking. Hence, I arranged transportation for them," said the 'Dabangg' actor in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV's Mohit Joshi. "No need for much documentation. Bring medical certificate, destination, and your ID proof and you will be at your home," Sood explained.

Sonu Sood has been receiving blessings of the travellers and is being praised not just by netizens, but also by celebrities from the past few days. Talking to Republic TV exclusively, Sonu Sood explained, ''this is not just their problem, this is our problem too." He said, "These people have contributed so much in our lives. They are desperate to go home, you can't tell them to stay, things will be fine. They want to go. There are so many people that I saw near Dahisar and Thane area when I was distributing food. I spoke to them and asked them to wait till I got permissions. A lot of things aligned and the first batch went to Kerala. I am only trying to provide some comfort to them."

The actor further said he is pained by the plight of migrant workers who are unable to go back home amid the nationwide lockdown and he will do everything he can to arrange for transport for them.

"When I saw them on the road that they were travelling with kids, barefoot and without food, I got very emotional. I am personally in touch with the state government and requesting them to give us permission and provide them with every document. Gods and Angels are the ones who are going to their home. Those who are helping are only normal people, including me."

When asked about social distancing in the buses, the actor said, "One bus with a capacity of 52 people is holding around 25 people currently. We are following the norms. Have to maintain social distancing and are teaching everyone on how to maintain social distance."

In conclusion, Sonu Sood said, "I want to see their smiling faces and not sad ones. I am working from the ground only to ensure that they smile. It's a crucial time. Have to fulfill our duty as an Indian and as a family member. India is united, and this time too shall pass."

